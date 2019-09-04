New Star Wars Comic Sees Luke Embrace an Iconic Quote From Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The first spinoff film in the Star Wars franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, delivered audiences the exciting journey that ultimately resulted in the destruction of the Death Star, thanks to the sacrifices of the film’s heroes. While this film largely served as supplemental material to expand upon the lore of the series, fans connected with the grittier take on the galaxy far, far away, with the film going on to earn more than a billion dollars worldwide. Over in the pages of Marvel’s Star Wars, readers can see Luke Skywalker adopting a phrase that first debuted in that spinoff film.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars #71

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to Rogue One, fans mostly saw characters who were defined as Jedi Masters or Sith Lords, with one exception being Luke Skywalker’s training towards becoming a Jedi Master. In the spinoff film, audiences met Chirrut Imwe, whose beliefs mostly fell in line with the heroic ideals of the Jedi and was attuned to the Force, but was far from a “Master.” The current arc of Star Wars explores Luke meeting another individual who is attuned to the Force, but, like Chirrut, is a long ways off from being a master.

When Chirrut needed to really connect with the Force, he would repeat the phrase, “I am one with the Force, and the Force is with me.” In Star Wars #71, Warba utters the phrase in front of Luke, encouraging him to adopt the phrase if he really wants to maximize his abilities.

As you can see above, uttering the phrase proved effective for Luke, allowing him to infiltrate an Imperial base and escape unharmed.

The current arc of this series takes place between the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, allowing audiences to witness a fascinating chapter in the lives of our heroes, as the destruction of the Death Star was a devastating blow to the Galactic Empire, yet the Rebellion still has a long way to go before its ultimate destruction of the villainous organization.

This isn’t the first time that the series has explored direct connections to the events of Rogue One, as Luke, Leia, and Han previously visited the ruins of Jedha, leaving Luke feeling inspired by the sacrifices made by Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, and the rest of the heroes responsible for obtaining the plans to the Death Star.

Star Wars #71 is on sale now.

Are you glad to see the book incorporate this phrase from Rogue One? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!