Star Wars Food Names Added Back to Galaxy’s Edge Menu

Things can change quickly at the Happiest Place on Earth, and this week they did. After recently taking the Star Wars-themed names off of some of the menu items in Galaxy’s Edge, the parks have decided to restore the original titles. The reported change comes courtesy of Inside The Magic, who reported users seeing the changing menus earlier this month. As little as a week ago, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo was looking a little bit different as the names changed for certain items on the menu with little to no warning. To make things a bit more confusing, the Walt Disney World locations were the ones to see a change, while the west coast equivalents stayed the same. Black Spire Outpost’s Disneyland location only opened in May and probably didn’t want to confuse customers so quickly.

The items in question included the Braised Shaak Roast and the Fried Andorran Tip-Yip. Then they changed to Beef Pot Roast and Fried Chicken on the menu before switching back this week. Also a source of confusion, the locations don’t share identical menus, so people kind of had to figure this out on their own. Some fans were not happy about the changes and wanted things back to the way they were. Opinions for the return to form argued in favor of immersion. The people on the other side plainly said that they didn’t want to play games around food options that can sometimes be a significant bit of money.

Hype around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was palpable before the world opened to the public. Fans were absolutely thrilled about the attractions coming to numerous Disney parks and planning vacations across the country to see them in person. Unfortunately, reports earlier this Summer indicated that the attraction wasn’t drawn the crowds that projections had forecasted. Park Executives had positioned the park to be ready for capacity, but there were some complications in the early stages of the public debut.

AZ Central had the report that Galaxy’s Edge crowds had been lighter than anticipated back around the opening in June. Disneyland put resources into a virtual queue to handle overflow traffic. That tool has only been activated a few times this Summer. Now, that isn’t inherently a bad thing. Wait times have been more than manageable. The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run only averages a 30-60 minute wait time, which is excellent.

Maybe the incoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker boosts visits to the park? Or the fact that crowds could have been waiting out those huge Summer crowds. Annual pass users who opted for the most affordable package are just getting access to their deals, so that could provide a boost as well. At least they’ll have those restored menu items to look forward to now.