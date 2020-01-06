Star Wars: The Mandalorian Meme Puts IG-11 on the High Ground Over Anakin Skywalker

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has brought the Star Wars Skywalker Saga to an end, fans are obsessively going back through the entire franchise to see where new connections can be made. The 2019 holiday season not only brought us The Rise of Skywalker but Star Wars‘ first live-action TV series The Mandalorian, as well. The finale episode of The Mandalorian was arguably the more thrilling and satisfying experience – and today one Star Wars fan has taken one of The Mandalorian finale’s best moments and combined it with one of the most pivotal moments in the Skywalker Saga!

Here’s a nice little meme that remixes Anakin Skywalker’s epic duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi into a darkly fun and irreverent moment between Anakin and The Mandalorian‘s fan-fave droid character, IG-11:

If you don’t get the reference: The Mandalorian Chapter 8: Redemption sees The Mandalorian and his crew of allies (Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11) trying to protect Baby Yoda from the cunning and ruthless Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) on the planet Nevarro. After being pinned down in a bunker, IG-11 provides escape into the sewer system. The group runs into the Mandalorian armorer in the tunnels, who provides them an escape rout aboard a droid-controlled floating barge, on a river of lava.

As the barge comes to the tunnel exist, IG-11 scans that Moff Gideon’s forces are hiding at the tunnel gate for an ambush. Instead of letting his team down, the former hunter droid-turned-nanny makes the ultimate sacrifice; IG-11 walks into the river of lava, and before he melts down completely, the droid detonates a thermal detnator in a suicide bombing that takes out all of the Imperial troopers.

This meme perfectly combines IG-11’s fire walk with Anakin’s fiery end in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. More than that, it also captures the unique off-beat droid humor of IG-11, who was brought to life by Thor: Ragnarok and JoJo Rabbit director, Taika Waititi.

Unlike the divisive reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian hit the mark with virtually every character arc it introduced. From Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, to Nick Nolte’s Kuiil, to the phenomenon that is Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian has gvien STar Wars fans plenty of new cosplay material.

