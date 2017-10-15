Star Wars: Why Obi-Wan Doesn’t Call Vader ‘Anakin’ in Their Final Duel

When the first Star Wars debuted in 1977, fans had no idea what direction the franchise would go, with it being decades before finding out what Darth Vader and Obi-Wan’s relationship was like before their fatal conflict. Looking back, it might seem confusing that Obi-Wan referred to his former padawan as “Darth Vader” and not “Anakin,” but the book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View revealed it was too emotional for Kenobi to use a name he used to associate with friendship.

In the book, a short story reveals insight into Kenobi’s first few moments after death, in which he reflects on the confrontation. Considering the decades Kenobi spent with Anakin, training him as his closest confidant, the duel in Star Wars saw him meeting a form of evil and villainy he’d never seen face to face. Vader had come to embody ideals so different from what Anakin represented, Kenobi became emotional at the mere thought of addressing the visage by his former friend’s name.

The anthology book collects 40 different stories from a variety of characters around the time of the events of Star Wars, filling in gaps in many supporting characters’ narratives.

In addition to shedding light on this final conflict, the book also explores Kenobi’s moments shortly after death and his transition into a new state of being.

In The Phantom Menace, Kenobi witnessed his master be struck down before him at the hands of Darth Maul. The anthology explains how Qui-Gon Jinn visited Kenobi in his new form, which showed Kenobi what could be achieved through the power of the Force.

Despite his confidence in embracing the Force, the book explores Kenobi questioning if he effectively transitioned to his new form, a surprising display of vulnerability for a character known for being so powerful.

Another story in the book, titled “Master and Apprentice,” explores a memorable meeting between Qui-Gon’s ghost and Obi-Wan, which demonstrates that Qui-Gon’s abilities after death might be stronger than they were when he was alive.

Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View is available in bookstores now.

