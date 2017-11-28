Save $200 on Samsung’s ‘Star Wars’ Stormtrooper Robot Vacuum

You have many choices when it comes to gifting a robot vacuum this holiday season, but how many of those are powerful Star Wars vacuums that can play phrases and music while they dutifully clean the house? The answer is two - and one of them is on a super sale right now.

Samsung's limited edition Star Wars POWERbot vacuums come in Darth Vader and Stormtrooper models. Currently, you can score the Stormtrooper version for $499.99, which is a whopping $200 off the list price. Star Wars theme aside, that's not a bad deal for a high-end robot vacuum with this kind of capability. The deal on the Stormtrooper vacuum is available from Amazon and directly from Samsung for a limited time. If you're willing to spend the extra cash for the Darth Vader version, you can pick that model up here. Check out the video above to see the vacuums in action.

Features:

• 20x More Suction Power - Powerful suction delivers optimal cleaning results

• Visionary Mapping Plus and Full View 2.0 sensor - creates optimal cleaning Path and avoids obstacles

• Edge Clean Master - Thoroughly cleans corners and edges of the wall

• Intelligent Power Control - Automatically detects surface types to optimize suction power

• Sound Effects - Fun movie inspired sound effects