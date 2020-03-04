Star Wars: Anakin and the Bad Batch Need an Emergency Extraction in New Clone Wars Clip

Neither Anakin Skywalker nor his clone allies are strangers to being in over their heads, but in a new clip from this week’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars, our heroes are in desperate need of extraction when enemy threats corner them in a difficult situation. Something tells us that they’ll find some sort of rescue, with this new clip teasing the excitement and adventure of the upcoming episode. Check out the new clip below and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

Jedi Anakin Skywalker and the clones escape Wat Tambor’s trap and return to a local village to help defend the native people against a droid attack launched by Separatist Admiral Trench in “On the Wings of Keeradaks,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 6th on Disney+.

Clone Wars fans first met the “Bad Batch” of clones when animatics for a planned final season debuted years ago, with the premiere of the completed storyline finally making good on the promises of these compelling characters. Despite these characters and their unique traits setting them apart from the rest of the clones, it’s these “errors” that empower them in ways that other clones lack.

Series co-creator Dave Filoni previously detailed the challenges of finding the right balance of making these characters unique and interesting without turning them into “superheroes.”

“We always had this bizarre hairstyle trend with clones where they would pick ways to individualize,” Filoni shared with EW. “And the Bad Batch themselves, that was all right from George. He wanted to explore this idea that there were clones that were a little bit more unique from one another that were like a special forces unit that had enhanced skills. And so the trick for those characters is really making them feel special in what their abilities could be, but not making them superheroes. Wrecker should not be the Hulk, even though we love the Hulk and those types of stories. That’s not what Star Wars is. So we had to keep it all kind of within the reality of Star Wars.”

Tune in to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ every Friday.

