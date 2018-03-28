‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Already Sold Out on Amazon

Now that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is available on home video, fans are able to experience the the latest entry in the saga outside of the movie theater.

But if you’re hoping to get your hands on a physical version of the film, you’re going to have to look somewhere other than Amazon as the film is sold out on the online retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All versions of the film — 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD — are temporarily out of stock on Amazon, though customers can still order the movie and it will be delivered when it arrives in stock. The retailer also ran out of copies of Thor: Ragnarok shortly after that film’s physical release, though they are shipping out new copies when their stock replenishes on April 2nd.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has only been on sale for one day, with physical copies being made available on March 27th.

Despite the mixed reaction from fans, the film went on to make over $1 billion at the box office. It looks like home video sales are doing quite well, also.

The movie is still available at other retailers, such as Best Buy and Target, and is likely easy to find in brick-and-mortar stores. But the fact that it’s already out of stock at the world’s largest online retailer probably bodes well for the number crunchers over at Disney.

Even though the movie has been very successful for the company, fans have expressed outrage over the direction of the story and how it presented Luke Skywalker. Actor Mark Hamill also voiced his concerns with the character, though he has since gone on to clarify that he enjoyed the finished film and how it wrapped up his story.

“That should be between the screenwriter and the director and I regret saying that out loud.” Hamill said to Entertainment Tonight. “I said it before I saw the whole movie put together. It prejudices people in a way that’s unfair because people that are unhappy with the movie will cite that and say, ‘See? Hamill hated it too.’”

Writer and director Rian Johnson, who is tackling a brand new trilogy of films set beyond the Skywalker Saga, said that he’s not going to be impacted by the fan reaction to The Last Jedi.

“I feel like every Star Wars thing that ever gets made has a big, loud response because Star Wars fans are passionate and that’s what makes them awesome,” Johnson said to Fandango. “I don’t think it’s possible if you’re really telling a story you care about and having it come from your heart it’s just not possible to be intellectually processing what everyone else wants. Nor would it be a healthy thing, I don’t think that’s a good way to tell a story.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.