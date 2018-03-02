John Boyega Says His Parents Haven’t Seen the Star Wars Films

It’s hard finding anyone in the world that hasn’t seen one of the Star Wars movies, but if you’re John Boyega, you don’t have to look at further than your own family. According to the actor, despite their son having starred in two films, Boyega’s parents haven’t seen a Star Wars film.

After appearing in two of the films and playing a central role in the upcoming Pacific Rim: Uprising, the hosts of the Fitzy and Wippa morning show asked Boyega if he ever encountered people who hadn’t seen a Star Wars film, with the actor confessing, “My parents haven’t seen the films. They haven’t.”

When another one of the hosts confessed that they also hadn’t seen any of the films, Boyega shared, “You know what, just start with Force Awakens. It’s the one I’m in.”

It’s possible that Boyega meant his parents hadn’t seen a Star Wars film before their son joined the franchise, but his response seems pretty definitive that they haven’t seen any.

Boyega’s biggest credit prior to joining the Star Wars series was the sci-fi horror film Attack the Block, with the opportunity to enter the galaxy far, far away effectively changing his life forever.

“As soon as I was given the green light, I came straight home after the day I booked the audition and went straight to my parents and was like, in tears,” Boyega recalled. “‘I’m not your failed son anymore! I’m gonna be rich, mom! It’s all for you!’”

The Last Jedi brought about some major changes for the character, as he started the film wanting nothing more than to ensure Rey’s safety, yet by the end of the film, he realized he was part of a much bigger movement, a lesson that was learned at the end of a difficult journey.

“I think he does feel an innate need to show loyalty to those he cares about,” the actor shared with ComicBook.com of his character’s biggest strength. “So once you’re a brother of Finn, you’re a brother forever. That’s something that’s quite interesting about him.”

The character isn’t without his flaws, with the actor detailing the tendency of Finn to get into his own head often causing problems.

“I think sometimes he gets into his own head,” Boyega said of Finn’s biggest flaw. “Assumes that a situation is going to go bad and doesn’t try. But he’s going to learn how to change that in this film.”

You can see Finn in The Last Jedi when it hits Digital HD on March 13th and on Blu-ray March 27th.

