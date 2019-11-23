The Mandalorian Star “Secretly Hopes” a Blooper Reel Gets Released

Star Wars fans are now three episodes deep into The Mandalorian on Disney+. In the most recent episode, the title hero played by Pedro Pascal pays another visit to the Armorer. Played by Elizabeth Swallow, the Armorer acts as a religious leader for the Mandalorian community. In this capacity, she forges the beskar armor the Mandalorians prize. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Swallow says wearing that armor is less graceful than it appears in the show. “The experience of being in the costume is not nearly as dignified as it translates on film,” she says. “I’m really glad it looks as good as it does.

“The simple task of walking across the room … I would have loved to glance down and make sure I wasn’t going to trip on something because we had no peripheral vision, you couldn’t see down, but if I did that it would communicate this huge moment that was entirely extraneous. So there was a lot of trust involved. I was really glad she is a very deliberate and slow-moving person.”

Still, Swallow hopes that the cameras caught enough missteps that there’s a blooper reel in the works. “I kind of secretly hope that at some point there’s a blooper reel that shows just how ridiculous it is when you get two Mandalorians or more in a room together,” she says. “We were bumping helmets. We were running into each other and tripping over things. All of the action sequences that look so great where I’m hammering metal and putting things into the fire, those took a long time to actually capture.”

Being able to wrangle these armored actors is one more credit to director Deborah Chow. “I remember first and foremost her intense curiosity,” Swallow says of Chow. “It was great having her as a director while I was trying to find this character. There were lots of things just in her personality that I thought I could draw from. She’s somebody who commands a room in a very graceful and simple way. She was so curious as we were finding the language of these masks. She gave us time to try different things and explore different things.”

What did you think of The Mandalorian‘s third episode? Do you hope there’s a blooper reel? Let us know what you think of it in the comments. The first three episodes of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+. New episodes become available to stream on Fridays.

