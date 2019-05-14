Third Star Wars Live-Action TV Series Announced by Disney CEO

The Star Wars franchise is reaching a major milestone with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will bring the epic nine-film story of the Skywalker Saga to a close. After that, Star Wars will be taking a break from movie screen for a few years, as Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss develop and shoot the next Star Wars movie for the year 2022.

However, Star Wars will not disappear completely in that period of movie respite: There are two highly-anticipated live-action Star Wars TV Series that will be airing on the new Disney+ streaming service. Now, thanks to the most recent Disney investors call, we know from CEO Bob Iger himself that there will be a third live-action Star Wars TV series that will also be included in the lineup.

Here’s what Iger had to say about filing the gap between Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the 2022 Benioff and Weiss film:

“…In the interim we are producing two Star Wars live-action series for Disney+: one of them is called ‘The Mandalorian’, which being supervised by Jon Favreau, and the other one is a bit of a prequel to ‘Rogue One’. And my guess is there will probably be at least one more live-action series that we produce for Disney+ (meaning a Star Wars series), before we release the next film.”

So far, we’ve seen first footage from The Mandalorian debut at Cinema Con 2019 (read that description HERE). That series will follow the titular Mandalorian warrior (Pedro Pascal), who is described as a “Gunfighter” living in the far reaches of the galaxy (a sci-fi Wild West), in the days after the fall of the Empire. Meanwhile, details of the Rogue One prequel series have revealed that it will be a “spy thriller” centered around Diego Luna’s Rogue One character, Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor, and that Cassian’s fan-favorite droid companion K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) will also return for the new series.

With those two series – an action western and spy thriller – on the table, the emerging pattern here is that these Disney+ series seem to be leaning away from Force users and/or Jedi, and more into figures of questionable morals, operating in the Star Wars underworld. It will now be interesting to see what Lucasfilm has planned as a third series concept.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on December 20th. New Star Wars movies will follow the week before Christmas in 2022, 2024, and 2026. The Disney+ service will launch this fall.

