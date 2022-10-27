Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Reveals the Dark Fate of Jedi Master Yaddle

Star Wars; Tales of the Jedi is the new animated anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explores more of their respective histories and roles in the larger Star Wars saga. The first installment of Tales of the Jedi may have put Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku at its center, but the six short stories about them also happen to reveal quite a bit of larger Star Wars lore. One reveal from Tales of the Jedi that surprised fnas was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Who Is Jedi Master Yaddle?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Yaddle is a Jedi Master who was a member of the Jedi Council during the events of The Phantom Menace. Yaddle stood out in scenes of the Jedi Council since she is a female member of the same race as Master Yoda (and Grogu from The Mandalorian). Even though Yaddle was just a background character, her appearance invite a lot of fan interest and speculation about how she was related to Yoda, etc.

After Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Master Yaddle didn't show up again in the Star Wars Prequels, and the canon was eventually retconned to explain that she stepped back from the Jedi Council after the Battle of Naboo. That was a small fix, but it didn't address the larger question of what happened to Yaddle during the End of the Republic, the Imperial Era, or the post-Empire era. Being from Yoda's race, Yaddle could've potentially lived through all those decades of the Skywalker Saga, no problem.

Tales of the Jedi Reveals The Death of Master Yaddle

(Photo: Lucasfilm Animation)

Indeed, Tales of the Jedi confirms the long-running theory that Yaddle was one more Jedi who died during Palpatine/Darth Sidious' rise to power. Specifically, it was Count Dooku who killed Yaddle, his friend, when she discovered him meeting with Darth Sidious on Coruscant.

As we see in Tales of the Jedi, Yaddle began sensing darkness in Dooku early on; it was during Qui-Gon Jinn's funeral (following his death in The Phantom Menace) that Dooku really slipped into anger with both the Jedi and Sidious over losing his former student to Maul. It's when Dooku confronted Sidious that Yaddle found him and tried to save him from the Sith Lord. Instead, Dooku sided with his new master and killed Yaddle in a violent duel.

By adding this story to Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars not only answers what happened to Yaddle, they managed to turn the end of the Jedi Master's story arc into a truly meaningful event. After killing Yaddle there is no going back for Dooku, who truly becomes "Darth Tyrannus" in that moment.

Meanwhile: stories of Yaddle's earlier years are still unfolding in Star Wars The High Republic.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is streaming on Disney+.