Impractical Jokers Being Taken Off TruTV, Moved to TBS

Impractical Jokers is currently in the midst of its tenth season on TruTV, but the show is about to make a huge change. The hidden-camera prank show follows three comedians and lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other. James "Murr" Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian "Q" Quinn debuted the series back in 2011, and it has featured many guest stars over the course of 280+ episodes. According to a new report from Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery plans to overhaul TruTV and create a new nightly sports block. However, this doesn't mean Impractical Jokers is getting canceled. The series is instead going to move to TBS.

This change for Impractical Jokers is not too drastic considering the show already airs on TBS. In fact, Variety reports that the show will continue to simulcast on TruTV and TBS through early April. The plan to simulcast of NHL, MLB, and NBA games on TruTV will begin on March 11th. They also plan to star showing sports movies, documentaries, and new unscripted programming.

"We are constantly striving to create and deliver the best sports content and experiences to sports fans wherever they are, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach of our premium TNT Sports programming with greater consistency throughout the year," Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO of TNT Sports, said in a statement. "By creating a primetime block of sports programming on TruTV, in addition to our existing premium live sports on TNT and TBS, we are now able to deliver a more comprehensive sports offering for our fans, while generating additional growth opportunities for our sports division and strategic business and league partners."

Max Removes More Than 100 Impractical Jokers Episodes:

Last year, Impractical Jokers fans who were watching the episodes on Max were surprised when the streaming site removed over 100 episodes. At the time, "a collection of 100 episodes" from seasons 1-8 were added plus the complete season 9. Following the switch from HBO Max to Max, subscribers trying to binge Impractical Jokers discovered that more than 100 episodes from seasons were no longer available. Of the 241 episodes that aired between 2011 and 2022, only 136 episodes remained on the service as of January 2023.

"Some movies and shows are available for a limited time only," a Max spokesperson told ComicBook. "We aim to provide the most robust offerings and will continue to bring high-quality programs to our streaming platform."

Also missing from Max were episodes of Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes, the replay spin-off that packs classic episodes with pop-up facts. Host Joey Fatone's Impractical Jokers: After Party, the post-show spin-off that features the Jokers and special guests as they analyze the show's best challenges with bonus content and inside access was also incomplete at the time.

