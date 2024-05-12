Totally Spies Season 7 Drops Special Trailer Featuring New Cast

Totally Spies! has made its grand return for Season 7 following a nearly decade long break after the original end of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the English dubbed release of the new episodes with its first real trailer! Totally Spies! was a six season animated series that aired on ABC Family and Cartoon Network in the early 2000s, but ended up finding a much bigger audience in France. The series was such a hit, in fact, that there was even a full feature film and spin-off series for Totally Spies! that only released in that region as well.

Totally Spies! Season 7 continues that tradition a little bit as the new episodes have started premiering with Gulli in France as of today, and thus all fans have gotten to see thus far has been the French dub for the new episodes. That's all changed, however, as with the debut of the new season and in preparation for the upcoming international launch of the new episodes some time later this year, Totally Spies! has debuted its new English dub cast with the first trailer for the new season. Check it out in action below:

Totally Spies Season 7 Release Date

Totally Spies! Season 7 has debuted on Gulli in France, and will be premiering with Cartoon Network and Discovery Kids some time later this year for fans in international territories. A release window or date has yet to be announced for its international launch, nor has it yet to be revealed how many episodes this newest season will be running for. The new voice actors behind its main trio of Sam, Alex, and Clover, have also yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

As for what to expect from Totally Spies!, Zodiak Kids & Family France tease the animated series as such, "Welcome to the high-octane world of Totally Spies!, where three high school besties – Sam, Clover, and Alex – effortlessly juggle homework, crushes, and hanging out with friends with secret missions for WOOHP, the World Organization of Human Protection. From Paris to LA, these teen spies tackle villains using the coolest gadgets and teamwork. A must-watch blend of comedy, action, and drama, this animated series is perfect for those looking for fierce female leads and captivating adventures. Here we go!"

You can catch up with the first six seasons of Totally Spies! with the animated series' official YouTube channel.