Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO is already hyping that new Tom Cruise deal. The company had its Q4 earnings call today and David Zaslav talked about a number of projects. He couldn't resist talking about Tom Cruise and what they've been working on so far. Apparently, there have been meetings in London. Also, the star signed on to be in Alejandro González Iñárritu this week as well. So, things are moving ahead. While that may be great for a moment like this, there's no film or trailer to point to yet. Despite things being in the very early stages, the CEO made sure to tout the movie.

"A partnership with Tom is up and running. Mike [De Luca] and Pam [Abdy] spent a couple of days hard at work with Tom in London earlier this month," Zaslav said. "As you saw yesterday, we are in negotiations for a new film by Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu starring Tom this will be the first of many films with us and Tom and we look forward to a long future together."

Tom Cruise Deal Hyped By Warner Bros. Discovery CEO

(Photo: WBD)

For his part, Cruise is just as excited by the partnership. Warner Bros. Discovery wanted a massive star and they got one. Over the last few years, the movie star has made himself an ambassador of theaters. It's not hard to think that the company wants a little bit of that shine for themselves.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tom, an absolute legend in the film industry," De Luca and Abdy said in a previous statement. "Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, 'We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!' Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead."

"I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience," added Cruise. "I look forward to making great movies together!"

Edge of Tomorrow 2 Coming?

When news of this partnership first broke, movie fans immediately thought of Edge of Tomorrow 2. The fan-favorite vehicle featured Emily Blunt and Cruise together in a time loop action movie. It was a big hit on streaming and with rental video at the time. But, it's been ages since it release. Variety caught up with Blunt to ask about any developments. While a script exists, she isn't exactly hopeful it's going to happen anytime soon.

"Doug and I talk all the time about it," Blunt revealed. "I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point. But it's timing, but it's also been ten years since we made it ... There was an amazing script in the works, but I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I'm not saying we're that ancient, but you have to factor in it's been ten years."

Will Tom Cruise be in any of those big franchises? Let us know down in the comments!