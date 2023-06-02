Max Removes More Than 100 Impractical Jokers Episodes

This is no prank! Season 10 of Impractical Jokers is streaming on Max — but episodes from the first eight seasons are missing like Larry. TruTV's hidden-camera prank show about three comedians and lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other — James "Murr" Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian "Q" Quinn — is now "a collection of 100 episodes" from seasons 1-8, plus the complete season 9. This week, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max added Impractical Jokers season 10A and the Roadblock Special that aired across TBS, TNT, and truTV last April (the first episode since original Tenderloin Joe Gatto exited the long-running franchise).

Following the May 27th switch from HBO Max to Max, subscribers trying to binge Impractical Jokers discovered that more than 100 episodes from seasons 1—8 are no longer available. Of the 241 episodes aired since 2011, only 136 episodes remain on the service, including the complete season 9 and the first 10 episodes of the ongoing season 10.

"Some movies and shows are available for a limited time only," a Max spokesperson told ComicBook. "We aim to provide the most robust offerings and will continue to bring high-quality programs to our streaming platform."

As fans took to Reddit and Twitter to inquire about the missing Impractical Jokers episodes, a representative for the official @maxhelp account explained: "As we take steps to deliver an even better streaming offering, we will be at times be modifying our available shows and movies. Part of that process includes the removal of select content."

Also missing from Max are episodes of Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes, the replay spin-off that packs classic episodes with pop-up facts. Host Joey Fatone's Impractical Jokers: After Party, the post-show spin-off that features the Jokers and special guests as they analyze the show's best challenges with bonus content and inside access, is similarly incomplete.

This isn't the first time episodes of Impractical Jokers have gone missing from the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service. Days after Gatto stepped away from the series, it was reported that several episodes showing Gatto in "compromising" positions were removed from HBO Max. Of those eight episodes pulled in January 2022, only two — "Boardwalk of Shame" (season 1, episode 4) and "Kill the Centuar" (season 4, episode 15) — later returned to the service and are currently available to stream.

Since last year, the streamer has been purging episodes and entire series as a cost-cutting measure. Warner Bros. Discovery has since removed over 250 Looney Tunes shorts, numerous Cartoon Network shows, and several Adult Swim series.