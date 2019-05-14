ABC Boss Explains Why Lauren Cohan’s Whiskey Cavalier Was Cancelled

Whiskey Cavalier was the last series on ABC’s chopping block to get the ax following its first season. The series toed a line of success with decent ratings in its freshman season starring Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley. Following an onslaught of cancellations, Whiskey Cavalier was cut short of a second season due to its lack of growth according to ABC Entertainment.

The explanation for Whiskey Cavalier‘s cancellation came at the Disney upfront press conference on Tuesday morning. “It was a tough decision, it was the last decision we made,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. “We thought we gave it very strong launch in spring. But we lost audience. We felt the biggest opportunity was to try something new. We looked for other time slots but did not see a real opportunity to grow.”

Cohan, who previously starred on The Walking Dead and may return to the AMC series moving forward, shared her reaction to Whiskey Cavalier’s cancellation on Twitter.

“Dear @WhiskeyCav Fans, I had so much fun with you guys on our #WhiskeyWednesday tweet parties… I truly appreciate the love and support you’ve given us,” Cohan tweeted. “And to our amazing cast and crew, thank you for bringing this show to life! I love you guys so, so much.”

The David Hemingway-created series is not yet entirely dead: producer Warner Bros. Television is reportedly shopping Whiskey to other outlets or platforms, which could lead to a sophomore season pickup.

Whether or not Cohan will return to The Walking Dead is unknown at the moment but if showrunner Angela Kang has her way, Maggie Rhee will have a strong presence on the series going forward. “We will hopefully come back to Maggie’s story in Season 10,” Kang told ComicBook.com in November. “Lauren and I have been texting about some things, and we’re hopefully gonna schedule a conversation, but Georgie’s group is definitely out there in world doing some stuff, and I have some notion of what they’re up to. They may also be part of the universe in general. That’s really up to Scott, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

