Watch: Booker T Says The Revival Should Take the Money and Stay in WWE

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival made headlines last week when the pair once again requested their releases from their WWE contracts. The latest reports say WWE's latest offers to the pair were multi-year deals worth more than $700,000 annually with reduced dates, but the former tag champs turned the offer down. This marks the second time the pair have reportedly requested for their releases in roughly a year, and both of their current contracts are set to expire in the coming months.

The pair recently tried to get a rivalry going with Booker T and Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat, but nothing ever materialized from it. Booker has been an avid supporter of the two, but said on the latest episode of his The Hall of Fame podcast that the pair should take WWE's money and stay with the promotion.

"Maybe they've got something up their sleeve, but if I could give them any advice, 'Take the money. Take what's behind door number one.' I'm speaking from personal experience only, If they came to me and said, 'Hey Book, we're going to give you a million dollars a year. You're not going to win not titles. We'll give you TV time, we're going to give you a 15-year contract.' I'm gonna shut the hell up.

Booker's co-host Brad Gilmore then asked if Booker's reaction would've been different if he were still in the prime of his career.

"I don't give a damn about no titles, I don't care about that. Legacy and all that is okay. But if I had the choice of just getting the money, and not working, I'm taking the money and I'm not gonna care about the legacy," Booker said. "Because I'm gonna take that $15 million and parlay that into 45 or 50. The legacy is going to be bigger than the wrestling business. For me, it was about getting paid and parlaying professional wrestling into what I'm doing right now, having a great time doing broadcasting."

"If they would've said, 'you can take the money and work sporadically' or 'just take the money and stay at home.' You would have never saw me again. I'm serious. I'm not saying I don't love the business, I love the business. I got a school, got a school for 15 years — I love watching these young guys going out there and live their dream." he continued. "I loved living my dream as well. When I first got into the business, I had never left the state of Texas. And I was on a 15-hour flight to Japan. I'm on a flight to Germany. After that I'm on my way to The Islands. I went to North Korea. Would I turn it all in, would I give it all back? No, I wouldn't. But, if they would have gave me the money, a million dollars a year, I could've taken all those trips anyway and got a chance to enjoy them instead of going to the building and then to the airport."

