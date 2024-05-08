WWE NXT's Karmen Petrovic Gets Awesome New Entrance but Falls to Shayna Baszler

After the fantastic NXT Underground match between Natalya and Lola Vice, there was still bad blood between the two sides. That was especially true of Shayna Baszler and Karmen Petrovic, who helped Natalya and Vice train but also had an impact on the winner of the match. Petrovic and Baszler would go one-on-one tonight, but before they got started NXT also revealed Petrovic's awesome new entrance, which you can see below (via @ERAOFMONE). Unfortunately, Baszler would show just how devastating she can be by delivering some brutal offense to Petrovic's arm throughout the match, and it ended with a Kiruda Clutch for the win.

This all started with the NXT Underground match, which had Vice and Natalya accompanied by Petrovic and Baszler. Baszler had already taunted Petrovic in the confrontation the week before, and then when Natalya had the match sewn up, Baszler locked Petrovic in a hold and wouldn't let go until Natalya released Vice from the sharpshooter.

Natalya took care of Baszler but Vice was ready for her when she came back into the ring, and that led to Natalya's defeat. Retribution was on Petrovic's mind leading into tonight's match, and she certainly put pressure on Queen of Spades.

Baszler is known as one of the most lethal people in all of WWE for a reason though, and that was on display throughout the match. Baszler locked in on Petrovic's left arm and continued to wear it down in creative ways. At one point Baszler wrapped Petrovic's arm around the structure underneath the ring and then stomped on it, which was a major turning point in the match.

After that Baszler stayed on the arm whenever she could, including another stomp that damaged Petrovic's wrist and arm. Petrovic continued to fight back though, and knocked Baszler to the ropes. Baszler then quickly applied the Kirifuda Clutch, and while Petrovic fought to get out of the hold, she had to tap, giving Baszler the win.

Natalya ran to Petrovic's side, while Lola's dancing seemed to annoy Baszler, so this feud is likely not ending just yet. We'll have to wait and see what happens next with this storyline, but Petrovic's new entrance and promising showing in this program suggest we'll continue to see more of her in the mix over the following weeks.

What did you think of tonight's match and what do you want to see next for Petrovic? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!