Rhea Ripley Reveals WWE Won't Let Her Get More Upper Body Tattoos

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently sat down with TalkSport to promote her upcoming match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. The Australia native has been on a monumental rise over the past six months, with star-making performances at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series before capturing the NXT title in December. And while her look is unlike anything else in the company at the moment, there's one thing WWE apparently won't let her do — get more tattoos on her upper body. Ripley revealed she was has fascination with tattoos and has dreamed of becoming the most tattooed person in the world.

"My dream since being a little girl is to be the most tattooed human ever," Ripley said. "I just love tattoos, I don't know why! I've always loved them. But, unfortunately for me, WWE isn't clearing my upper body [for tattoos] — that's why I wear pants.

"I got pants so I wouldn't have to clear my tattoos because you can't see them. I'm trying to finish my leg sleeves, then hopefully I can convince people to let me get my arm sleeves and other stuff, but we'll see how that goes," she added.

Because of licensing for certain merchandise, WWE is notorious about not letting wrestlers alter their appearance without getting it approved by the company first.

So far WrestleMania 36 only has two matches officially booked — Ripley vs. Flair and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre. But before that happens WWE's next pay-per-view, Super ShowDown, will take place on Feb. 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

Ripley successfully retained her championship this past Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Portland against Bianca Belair. Flair slid into the ring right after the match and attacked both women, announcing that she was accepting Ripley's challenge. Bianca Belair cut a promo on NXT this Wednesday and said she wants a fight with Flair as well.

