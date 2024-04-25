Former WWE Star Claims They Were Told They "Never Had to Worry" About Being Released

During last week's WWE SmackDown, several Superstars were notified of their release. Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Veer, Xia Li and NXT's Xyon Quinn were quick to confirm the news on their social media pages. Love poured in from fans and several fellow Superstars as it was reported there was no memo released beforehand so talent found out as it was taking place.

In the days that followed, Sanga spoke about it at length on his Instagram, claiming that in Indus Sher's case, WWE cared about the Indian demographic but were "reluctant" to push the talent on television. Then, Cameron Grimes made an emotional video announcing that he too had been let go from the company. Grimes had been called up to the main roster in 2023 and mainly worked dark television tapings. His last match was against Bron Breakker on SmackDown on April 12.

Grimes is now elaborating on how he feels about the release days after making the video. He claims that, fearing his job was in jeopardy, he spoke to a high executive that reassured him that he would "never have to worry" about losing his job.

"Over the past few months, I had been going to writers and saying, 'I just want to work.' I would hear that I would maybe sound bitter. I don't understand that process or how I came off being bitter," Grimes said on Busted Open Radio. "I guess every week, when I ask to work, I guess it starts annoying people. I could see that. it was strange to me. The last time I was at TV, I had a pretty high executive tell me -- I was worried. Starting the stock market gimmick made me see business in a different light. Following these companies and playing with stocks, I would see things in a different light. I knew that I hadn't worked in over a year and I was making a decent salary. I knew that if someone was to look at the books, I was going to be the first person cut, if you're looking at it strictly money-wise. If you're looking at 'this is a talent that can do something for us,' they're going to keep me. I was told by a high executive on Friday that I would always have a job here. I would never have to worry about losing my job, after expressing my concerns. Five days later, they called and told me I did lose my job."

