WWE NXT Talent Quietly Moved to Alumni Section

WWE recently let go a number of wrestlers during last week's SmackDown, including all of Indus Sher, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner and Cameron Grimes. The company reportedly cited budget cuts as the official reasoning but a number of factors went into their final decision process. This includes not appearing on television, not having any creative, and an upward trajectory based on how long they'd been with WWE. Following the releases from last week's SmackDown, another member of the WWE roster has been quietly moved to the alumni section of the website.

Guru Raaj, who wrestled a total of twenty matches on NXT 205 Live and NXT Level Up, first wrestled Finn Balor at Superstar Spectacle, a show that highlighted the immense Indian talent in WWE, in 2021. He took part in an NXT breakout tournament qualifying match but ultimately never got a solid story going and was mostly used as a good hand. His last match took place in November of 2022 against SCRYPTS. Raaj was the last remaining Indian talent on the roster, and Sanga has made it clear that the representation isn't all there. While WWE cares about the demographic when it comes to views, he feels they are "reluctant" to push an Indian talent.

Sanga went on to explain in his post why that representation matters, and that they promise not to let their country's honor down. "But you need to understand, this matters. We are talking about a nation of 1.4 billion people. Those are 1.4 billion people who appreciate you, who appreciate us. They want to see Indian talents showcased on an international stage. But you're not willing to give those opportunities. From historical times to today, it has always been about giving opportunities. But there will be other opportunities. The people of our country, all 1.4 billion, they fully understand this and there's no need for us to explain further. But thank you very much for all the opportunities you've given and will continue to give. We are happy and we will not let our country's honor down. For that, we are prepared to do whatever it takes."

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on NXT and WWE.