Watch Fans Chant for NXT Superstar on AEW Dynamite

The close of this week's AEW Dynamite saw the new Elite attack AEW President Tony Khan. Jack Perry brought Khan out under the false pretense of burying the hatchet, but instead he blindsided him with an attack. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada then rushed to the ring to put a stop to things but that changed rather quickly when they hit the Meltzer Driver (which they re-named the "TK Driver" when they returned in February) on Khan.

The locker room quickly shuffled out to check on him, including Khan's father, Shahid Khan. It remains to be seen how Khan will play into the Elite's story in the future or if this was a one time thing, as he made it clear in February it wouldn't happen "anytime soon" and that he doesn't believe people even want to see it.

While all of this was going down, the crowd in attendance at Daily's Place could be heard chanting a familiar catchphrase -- Whoop That Trick. That of course is an ode to the new NXT Champion Trick Williams who gets the fans hyped up during his entrance. This isn't the first time a wrestling crowd has taken over a broadcast with Williams' chant. On WWE SmackDown back in March during one of The Rock's promos, the chants were quiet at first but then they began to pick up steam as Rock acknowledged them with a smile.

"Whoop that trick" being chanted on AEW



Williams sat down with Comicbook.com for an in-depth conversation where he discussed the very first time he heard the chants and what he thought of them. "The funny thing is people started chanting whoop that trick, this is during the 2.0 time, and I remember the first time I heard it and Melo kind of looked at me and he was like, 'they for us or they against us?' I'm like, 'I think they for us, dog'. We just kind of roll with it. Slowly but surely the chants just kept being louder and louder and louder and louder over time. Whenever I had a moment, 'whoop that trick, whoop that trick.'"

Williams bested Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Champion at Spring Breakin'. This was their second meeting for the championship as Williams previously challenged Dragunov in February at Vengeance Day. On that night Williams was turned on by his best friend Carmelo Hayes who attacked his already injured knee, hitting it repeatedly with a steel chair.