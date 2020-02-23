Braun Strowman Offers Tyson Fury a WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Tyson Fury won the WBC Heavyweight and The Ring Heavyweight Championships on Saturday night by beating Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. And now that Fury has some gold around his waist once again, one of WWE's champions wants another crack at "The Gypsy King." Braun Strowman took to Twitter after Fury's win and offered him a shot at his Intercontinental Championship, referencing their first match (which Fury won via count-out) at Crown Jewel back in October. The reports entering the fight were that, if he won, Fury would be apart of WrestleMania 36 in April.

Nothing has been announced from WWE's official channels as of this writing.

Strowman won the title, the first singles belt of his career, by beating Shinsuke Nakamura on the Jan. 31 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. "The Monster Among Men" has been locked in a feud with Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn for a couple of months, but he and Elias have consistently come out on top against the heels. Their latest battle on this week's SmackDown was a "Symphony of Destruction" tag team match, which saw Nakamura walk away with a nasty injury.

As of this writing only two matches have been announced for WrestleMania 36 — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. But there's a long list of matches that have either already been teased on television or are reportedly in the works:

Some combination of Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Goldberg and John Cena

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs. Edge

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Naomi

But in the meantime WWE has its next pay-per-view, Super ShowDown, in Riyadh this coming Thursday. Check out the full card below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

