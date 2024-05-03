WWE's Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles Reference Bullet Club on Group's 11-Year Anniversary

Tomorrow at WWE Backlash in France the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will go one on one with AJ Styles for the first time in their careers. Not only is it historic for their WWE careers but also their careers outside of the company. When Rhodes left WWE for the first time in 2016 he had a run on the independents where he became linked to The Elite -- the Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. He'd join the group who would eventually bring him into Bullet Club and kickstart his time in New Japan, eventually leading to the formation of AEW.

Styles is a former leader of the Club, taking up Prince Devitt's (WWE's Finn Balor) mantle when he departed Japan for WWE in 2014. It was just another notch in Styles' legendary wrestling career which spans over almost every major wrestling company in the world. Ahead of their title match in Lyon, Rhodes and Styles clashed at the Backlash Kickoff event. Styles talks about how he's beaten Cody's father and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Those matches took place back in 2003 at various NWA/TNA events. He then vows to do the same to Cody.

"I wish this was under a bit of better terms. Last week, AJ implied that I cannot carry the weight of this championship," Styles interjects, claiming that isn't what he said. Rhodes continues, "Well, that's what it sounded like. Hey, perhaps there's a chance, here and now, tonight as well. It's no secret, former leader of the Bullet Club." The crowd then chants "Too Sweet" which led to Rhodes holding up the hand gesture and extending it out to Styles who does the same but instead of meeting Rhodes in the middle, he walks away. Rhodes put the gesture up again, only this time he and Michael Cole hit the "Too Sweet."

Rhodes' match against Styles will be his very first televised title defense since winning the championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He previously beat Shinsuke Nakamura at a WWE Live Event. The match will really set the tone for what Rhodes' title reign is going to entail in a post-Reigns world.

The Women's Tag Team Championships will also be defended at Backlash when the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defend against the dominating duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Elsewhere, Damian Priest looks to overcome Jey Uso in his first World Heavyweight Championship defense as Bayley is challenged by Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will also team up against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Backlash streams live Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.