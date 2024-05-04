Are WWE's Uncle Howdy Teases Setting Up a Return for Sister Abigail?

Once again Uncle Howdy is back to tease his arrival to WWE. Over the last month or so WWE fans have been decoding various clues and teases that will likely lead to a formal re-introduction of Howdy and company. Those clues have only become more persistent over the last week in particular, leading fans to believe that something is coming sooner than later.

During SmackDown which was live from Lyon France, a QR code flashed on the screen which takes viewers to a promo package for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Seconds into the video it begins glitching into Howdy's usual antics, but this one is definitely a lot creepier than some past videos. It appears like it glitches to the road from previous weeks before a video of a mysterious veiled woman, presumably Sister Abigail, with her back turned to the screen.

The woman appears in a dark room with candles scattered throughout. The text on the bottom reads "he opened his arms," before flashing away to "our pain became his. We were reborn. Because we believed." For a split second, the e in believed switches to an o, which was Bo Dallas' catchphrase in WWE ("and all you have to do is Bolieve"). After that clip, the screen flashes again with the Pluto symbol that repeatedly reads "because we believed."

Recent speculation suggested that Erick Rowan may be on his way back to WWE due to him canceling his independent bookings due to "contractual obligations," a typical reasoning given to bookers when a talent signs with WWE but can't say reveal that yet. A recent report from PWInsider Elite revealed that Rowan had in fact re-signed with WWE. The teases are appearing to lead to some sort of variation of the Wyatt 6 stable that the late Bray Wyatt was looking to do before his tragic passing. Rowan hasn't been linked to WWE for nearly four years as he was released in a round of cuts back in 2020. He made a one-off appearance at the Bray Wyatt tribute episode of SmackDown with fellow former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman.

Though there's no exact timeline for when Uncle Howdy or his members will debut, the teases have been amping up over the last week, airing across all of WWE's shows including this week's NXT. It's entirely possible that there could be some sort of pay-off at WWE Backlash, a huge event for WWE.