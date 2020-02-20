WWE Reportedly Bringing Back Six Former Superstars for WrestleMania 36 Week

WrestleMania 36 is just a few short months away, and it sounds like WWE is bringing back a few familiar faces for this year's event. According to PWInsider, WWE will be bringing back John Bradshaw Layfield, Hornswoggle, Santino Marella, Darren Young, Brodus Clay and Cameron for WrestleMania week, though it's unclear what any of them will be doing at the show. Between WrestleMania Axess events, the WWE Hall of Fame, various network events and a Raw and SmackDown episode it's possible none of the six wind up on WrestleMania itself, but the opportunity is now there.

Layfield is currently rumored to be one of the members of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Marella just showed up at the Royal Rumble as Santina Marella, Young has been gone from the promotion for nearly three years and Hornswoggle has been popping up in various promotions (including a couple of one-offs in WWE) since he left the company in 2016. There is some speculation that Clay and Cameron are being brought back for a Funkadactyls reunion with Naomi, who is rumored to be Bayley's challenger at Mania.

Other wrestlers rumored for the Hall of Fame are the Bella Twins (who are booked for this week's Friday Night SmackDown) and the British Bulldog. The only inductions that have been confirmed so far are Batista and the New World Order (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman).

So far only two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania — WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair. Some rumored matches include AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women's Championship, the aforementioned SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Naomi and some combination of Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Goldberg and John Cena.

But before any of that can happen, WWE has its Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 27. Check out the full card for the show below:

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Carmella/Naomi

Raw Tag Team Championships: Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet Match)

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!