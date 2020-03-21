AEW Star Brodie Lee Featured on WWE SmackDown and Fans Are Loving It

Professional wrestling fans lost their minds on AEW Dynamite when the leader of the Dark Order was finally revealed, a figure of power that had been teased for quite some time. Many expected it to be Matt Hardy, which is why it was so surprising to see Brodie Lee emerge as the mysterious figure. Thing is Lee was formerly Luke Harper during his time with WWE, and on tonight's SmackDown, WWE played footage of WrestleMania 30, which featured a match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. WWE fans got a big kick out of the fact that Harper appeared as part of the match, and they took to social media to shoutout that technically Brodie Lee appeared on WWE television.

As they correctly pointed out, the former Luke Harper was part of the Wyatt Family alongside Erick Rowan, and both superstars appeared out in the ring during the match and interfered.

In fact, Harper did quite a bit of interfering, even being speared by Cena at one point and hit with a chair, falling off the side of the ring as a result.

Ultimately Wyatt lost that match, and credits that match for creating The Fiend. As for Harper, he would depart WWE and recently landed on AEW as part of the Dark Order, and nowadays it seems both stars are doing just fine.

