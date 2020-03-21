AEW Star Brodie Lee Featured on WWE SmackDown and Fans Are Loving It

Professional wrestling fans lost their minds on AEW Dynamite when the leader of the Dark Order was finally revealed, a figure of power that had been teased for quite some time. Many expected it to be Matt Hardy, which is why it was so surprising to see Brodie Lee emerge as the mysterious figure. Thing is Lee was formerly Luke Harper during his time with WWE, and on tonight’s SmackDown, WWE played footage of WrestleMania 30, which featured a match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt. WWE fans got a big kick out of the fact that Harper appeared as part of the match, and they took to social media to shoutout that technically Brodie Lee appeared on WWE television.

As they correctly pointed out, the former Luke Harper was part of the Wyatt Family alongside Erick Rowan, and both superstars appeared out in the ring during the match and interfered.

In fact, Harper did quite a bit of interfering, even being speared by Cena at one point and hit with a chair, falling off the side of the ring as a result.

Ultimately Wyatt lost that match, and credits that match for creating The Fiend. As for Harper, he would depart WWE and recently landed on AEW as part of the Dark Order, and nowadays it seems both stars are doing just fine.

Still, it was great to see Harper on WWE TV again, and we’ve collected some of the best reactions to his appearance starting on the next slide.

What’s He Doing There?

Some had fun with the appearance of the new AEW star on WWE TV.

“What’s @ThisBrodieLee doing on @WWE TV? #SmackDown”

Exalted One

Another fan had to get in a reference to Lee’s new gimmick, the Exalted One.

Hey look, it’s the exalted one, AEW’s Brodie Lee at Wrestlemania. #Smackdown — The_Face_Turn (@The_Face_Turn) March 21, 2020

“Hey look, it’s the exalted one, AEW’s Brodie Lee at Wrestlemania. #Smackdown”

Harper Appears

That wasn’t the last Exalted reference, as Harper continues to appear throughout the match between Cena and Bray Wyatt.

“The Exalted One is near.

#SmackDown”

A SmackDown Apperance

Granted, Harper is a bit different than Brodie Lee, but people still got a kick out of seeing him in a WWE ring.

Did you see the exalted one on smackdown?!? — Johnny crash (@GuyCharming420) March 21, 2020

“Did you see the exalted one on smackdown?!?”

An Achievement

Someone made the point that with Lee’s appearance on WWE TV as Harper, he is the first wrestler to appear on both AEW and WWE in the same week.

WWE showing Bray’s match with Cena from Wrestlemania 30 which means Brodie Lee is the first wrestler to appear on AEW and WWE in the same week #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/GvmUQatz8p — Dakota Fuqua (@DakotaFuqua77) March 21, 2020

“WWE showing Bray’s match with Cena from Wrestlemania 30 which means Brodie Lee is the first wrestler to appear on AEW and WWE in the same week #Smackdown”

A Spear

Others thought it was funny to see John Cena spearing the now Exalted One.

“John Cena spearing The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee — #WWE using Cena to bury the competition? LOL @AEWrestling #SmackDown #AEW”

Monday Night Wars

Some see a whole new entry of the Monday Night Wars, and we can’t blame them.

Whoa, Brodie Lee appearing on #AEWDyamite and #SmackDown the same week? It’s like the Monday Night Wars all over again! — Wilder Newyear (@WilderNewyear) March 21, 2020

“Whoa, Brodie Lee appearing on #AEWDyamite and #SmackDown the same week? It’s like the Monday Night Wars all over again!”

Dark Order Rises

Others see this as a perfect example of why Lee is doing so well in AEW, now that he’s been able to spread his wings a bit.

Finally letting @ThisBrodieLee be himself let him talk let him do what he is capable and watch as everything else doesn’t compare he is a lot better than what the previous company allowed him to be and now he will show it #dark order rises — Jok3r_NY (@NoelakaDakidd) March 21, 2020

“Finally letting

@ThisBrodieLee

be himself let him talk let him do what he is capable and watch as everything else doesn’t compare he is a lot better than what the previous company allowed him to be and now he will show it #dark order rises”