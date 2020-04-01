Steve Austin Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Match to Watch

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin hosted a fan Q&A on the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show, and the former WWF Champion was asked which WrestleMania match throughout history was his favorite to watch. Instead of naming one of his own, like his trilogy with The Rock, Austin picked a classic — Randy Savage vs Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania III. Though the match took place on the same show where Hulk Hogan slammed Andre The Giant, many fans feel it's the best match on the legendary card. Austin seemed to agree.

"My favorite is the match between Ricky Steamboat and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage" Austin said. "Because that match was off the charts good. Maybe a little bit ahead of its time, those two guys, the wicked chemistry that they had. The other two people that helped pull that matches up were George 'The Animal' Steele of course and the lovely beautiful, Miss Elizabeth."

"That crowd was digging it, in a gigantic big a— big arena," he added. "And those two guys lit it up and you can talk to anybody. And, You know, there ain't a guy or gal in the business that doesn't recognize that..."

Austin also talked about how the match compares to his WrestleMania 13 bout with Bret Hart.

"Sometimes they rank some of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history," Austin said. "And I read one list where WrestleMania 13 was the number one. But to me, [Savage vs. Steambaot] match was so special. It was freaking believable. So that would be one of my favourite all time moments in WrestleMania history."

Here's the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

(Match changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg) NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison vs. One of The Usos

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz) Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

