10 Great WWE Attitude Era Matches to Watch During the Coronavirus Quarantine

Now that we've dived into 10 solid WrestleMania matches to watch while everyone is stuck in quarantine due to the coronavirus, it's time to take another deep dive with 10 classic matches from the WWE's Attitude Era — all of which can be binged on the WWE Network. While the dates aren't official, the era runs from 1997 (starting at either Steve Austin's "Austin 3:16" promo or the Montreal Screwjob depending on who you ask) up through WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001. At the time WWE's roster was loaded with all-time greats, including Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Mick Foley and Kane just to name a few. And when these legends would clash, the results would be absolutely jaw-dropping. Check out the 10 best matches in the list below, and let us know if there's any we missed down in the comments!

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker — Badd Blood 1997 (Hell in a Cell) (Photo: WWE) Pre-injury Michaels at his best + a killer Hell in a Cell match + one of the best surprise debuts in WWE history = a five-star classic.

The Undertaker vs. Mankind — King of the Ring 1998 (Hell in a Cell) (Photo: WWE) Undertaker and Mankind's Hell in a Cell match is the measuring stick that every single other match of its kind has been compared to. And while some have come close, none have surpassed its brutality.

Triple H vs. The Rock — SummerSlam 1998 (Ladder Match (Photo: WWE) Just as they were about to utterly dominate the main event scene, "The Game" and The Rock met in a woefully underrated ladder match at SummerSlam 1998 over the Intercontinental Championship.

Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker — SummerSlam 1998 (Photo: WWE) The biggest star in WWE history taking on the best gimmick the company every created. Add in months of build-up spawning from Austin's feud with Vince McMahon and an insanely good "Highway to Hell" promo package from AC/DC, and you've got the best the era had to offer.

The Rock vs. Mankind — Monday Night Raw (April 1, 1999) (Photo: WWE) Some say it was the turning point of the Monday Night Wars, others say it was the loudest pop in Raw's history. However you slice it, the ending of the match is an all-timer.

Triple H vs. Cactus Jack — No Way Out 2000 (Photo: WWE Triple H's violent feud with Mick Foley brought the return of Cactus Jack and resulted in two classic pay-per-view bouts at Royal Rumble and No Way Out in 2000. We'll give the nod to the latter since the Cell spots are insane, but you should just watch both!

The Triangle Ladder Match — WrestleMania 2000 (Photo: WWE) Before the Hardyz, Dudleyz and Edge & Christian were redefining weapons matches with TLC, the three teams clashed in the triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000. And just like the insane matches that were to follow, this one is just as great.

Kurt Angle vs. The Rock — No Mercy 2000 (Photo: WWE) Kurt Angle's unbelievable rookie year in the WWE culminated in him beating The Rock to become WWF Champion. And given the legacy Angle would go on to have, it's no wonder he had instant chemistry with The Rock when the two clashed at No Mercy. The two would meet multiple times in the years that followed, but their match at No Way Out a year later is also excellent.

Steve Austin vs. Triple H — No Way Out 2001 (Photo: WWE) Before Austin could go to war with The Rock for the WWF Championship again, he had to get his hands on the man who put him on the shelf for months — Triple H. The three met in a "Three Stages of Hell" match at No Way Out, which still remains the best of its kind of this day. The two competed in a standard match, a street fight and inside of a Steel Cage before Hunter was declared the winner.

The Rock vs. Steve Austin — WrestleMania X-Seven (Photo: WWE.com) While Austin himself has admitted the ending to this match was a mistake, no one can deny the utter shock they felt when they first saw it happen.