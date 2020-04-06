Bray Wyatt Takes Over John Cena's Instagram

John Cena's Instagram account is one of the strangest enigmas in the online wrestling world. The 16-time world champion posts quite often, but his posts never have a caption and its often left up to the viewer to interpret what Cena is trying to comment on, or if he's merely playing around. In the weeks leading up to his Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt, Cena posted numerous old photos of his opponent, seemingly poking fun at him. But mere hours before the match Cena's account uploaded nine photos in a short span of time, all of which were a snapshot from a different moment in Wyatt's career.

When looked at all at once, it shows Wyatt's evolution from a young Husky Harris to The Fiend.

After Cena wound up losing the match, which was more like a clip show and critique of Cena's career and the many accusations thrown against him, fans freaked out believing Wyatt had taken over Cena's account.

John Cena’s entire Instagram is pics of Bray pic.twitter.com/AgwK2ca3YQ — Hey all you cool cats and kittens! (@Dnellicious) April 6, 2020

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women's Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

Night Two

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (Kickoff)

NXT Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (New Champion)

Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge def. Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits def. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Lacey Evans, Naomi, Sasha Banks and Tamina

Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt def. John Cena

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (New Champion)

