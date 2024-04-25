Triple H Responds to Incumbent London Mayor's Push to Host WWE WrestleMania

London wants to host the Showcase of the Immortals. Back in July 2023, WWE brought WWE Money in the Bank across the pond to London's O2 Arena, the first time that WWE had brought a premium live event to the city since May 2002. John Cena would make a surprise appearance during the show, suggesting to the crowd that the United Kingdom is deserving of hosting a WWE WrestleMania at some point in the future. This erupted the O2 Arena, as UK-based fans have pushed to bring WWE's signature show to the red-hot wrestling market for decades now.

London Mayor Pushes For WrestleMania, Triple H Responds

(Photo: WWE)

London fans aren't the only ones interested in landing WWE WrestleMania.

As he approaches election season, incumbent London mayor Sadiq Khan declared that he will push for his city to host WWE WrestleMania should he be re-elected for a third term. It was noted that Khan plans to set up a taskforce to attract multiple more US-based sports, like the NBA and the NFL, to the city to help "fully cement London's reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world."

"I believe that London has the potential to host the first international WrestleMania," Khan said.

Khan's comments caught the attention of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who responded on Twitter by simply saying, "Let's talk."

WWE has put an added emphasis on going international with its premium live events as of late. Following WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, WWE is set to embark on an international tour of sorts throughout the summer, venturing to France for WWE Backlash, Canada for WWE Money in the Bank, Scotland for WWE Clash at the Castle, and Germany for WWE Bash in Berlin.

Those overseas events have been all but exclusive to WWE's B-shows, as WWE President Nick Khan recently noted that WWE's "big five" of WWE Royal Rumble, WWE WrestleMania, WWE Money in the Bank, WWE SummerSlam, and WWE Survivor Series will continue to operate in the United States and Canada.

"Fans in the UK, WWE fans, they're the best," John Cena said of the UK crowds. "Fans in London specifically, they will let you know how they feel."

WWE next heads to the United Kingdom this June 15th for WWE Clash at the Castle, emanating from Scotland's OVO Hydro.