NXT Releases Taynara Conti In Latest Coronavirus Cuts

✖

Unfortunately, WWE isn't finished with its cost-cutting, and several more NXT stars have been let go from their contracts as of today. That group includes a familiar name to NXT fans, that being Taynara Conti (via PW Insider). Conti's been with NXT since 2017, and despite competing in the first two Mae Young Classics was only featured here and there on weekly television. Conti frequently addressed that lack of television time on social media, having fun pointing out that NXT should put her on more if they wanted success, especially in the ratings battle with AEW. In fact, she cited her match with Santana Garrett frequently, which was the first segment of NXT to beat AEW in the ratings.

She did so in the tweet below, where she also mentions her contract. That tweet also had the hashtag freedom, though that was before all this, so we imagine that was related to screentime.

"Looks like the only numbers that don't go up when my name is involved, are the numbers in my contract #nextexcuseplease #freedom"

Looks like the only numbers that don't go up when my name is involved, are the numbers in my contract 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤷‍♀️ #nextexcuseplease #freedom pic.twitter.com/OnpKXMYLFC — TAYNARA (@TaynaraContiWWE) March 5, 2020

Conti didn't get much time on television, but it was always memorable when she was featured, with fans loving her varied expressions that became frequent memes and GIFs on social media. At 24 years old, she's still got plenty of time to put this behind her and soar at another destination, though that will have to wait right now, as pretty much every promotion aside from WWE is holding off on holding live matches and shows until things settle down regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

As for what's next, Conti could instantly bring some energy to any promotion, and yes, that does include AEW. Not everyone can just go from WWE to AEW of course, but in Conti's case, her ring style and personality are reminiscent of someone like Alexa Bliss before she broke out in NXT, and if she can actually get some time in the ring and get the necessary experience, she can be a star on AEW's women's roster and inject it with some much-needed personality and spark.

Where would you like to see Taynara go next? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.