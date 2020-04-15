NXT Releases Deonna Purrazzo Due to Coronavirus Cuts

✖

Many knew that some superstars would likely be released as part of cost-cutting measures by WWE, taken because of the impact the coronavirus has had on businesses all over the world. That said, many did not expect the cuts to go this deep, as WWE announced earlier today quite a few names have been released from the company. That said, unfortunately the cuts also extend to NXT, and while we probably won't know the full extent of the releases until after NXT, we do already know of one release, which is NXT star Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo actually revealed the news first via social media, and while WWE hasn't confirmed it yet, it has been confirmed by Fightful. Purrazzo says in her statement that she's loved the journey and has always wanted to wrestle as part of WWE, and she's excited to see what's next.

Purrazzo wrote "The people closest to me know this is something I’ve been struggling with wanting for the better part of the last year. Happy to say I gave this journey my best and MORE excited for the future! ❤️"

Purrazzo, also known as The Virtuosa, has been part of NXT since 2015, coming over from Impact Wrestling and taking on Nia Jax in her NXT debut. She's since been on television off and on over the years, though appeared quite recently as part of the gauntlet match to determine the last entrant in the No. 1 Contender's Ladder Match. She would ultimately be ousted early, and it appears that might be her last match for a while on NXT.

We'll keep you posted on what else happens regarding NXT today, and a new episode of NXT hits later tonight.

