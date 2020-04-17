Report: WWE Orders Roman Reigns' Name Removed From Television

Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match with Bill Goldberg just over one week before the show, and since then, there hasn't been a mention of him on WWE television. That is all intentional according to a report from this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. One would think that after Braun Strowman conquered Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, some mention would be made about the man who was scheduled to face Goldberg until just days before the event. Instead, Strowman has gone straight into a feud with Bray Wyatt which will result in a match at Money In The Bank next month.

Dave Meltzer's note in the Observer says that a message was given to all involved with television production to not mention Reigns for the foreseeable future. There was no reason given for the order, but that's allegedly where things stand as of now.

Reigns' status with WWE remains up in the air as long as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. A survivor of leukemia, it wouldn't be wise for Reigns to put his immune system into an environment where he could be infected. With WWE continuing to run events in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center, despite WWE doing the best they can to monitor the situation and health of their performers, Reigns will remain at home for now. The disease can spread from people who are not showing symptoms, so Reigns or anyone else that is more at risk is best advised to stay away from the tapings. WWE has reportedly left it up to Reigns for when he wants to return.

Reigns has had some social media interactions with Strowman during his absence. Strowman posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding all of the championships that he has held since joining WWE with the caption "#Inevitable." Reigns commented on the post, writing "#humbleyourself." Strowman wrote back "beyond humbled couldn't resist the thanos post though."

