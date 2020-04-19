WWE Reportedly Orders Roman Reigns’ Name Removed From TV Broadcasts

Just over a week before Roman Reigns’ scheduled match with Bill Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, WWE was left scrambling after the performer pulled out of the event due to concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of COVID-19. While the event was a major success for the WWE Network and resulted in replacement Braun Strowman defeating Goldberg for the title, there has since been consequences for Reigns as commentators are reportedly ordered to refrain from mentioning him during broadcasts. The report comes from the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicating that there’s no word of Reigns’ involvement in future broadcasts of Raw or SmackDown as the coronavirus shutdown continues to affect public gatherings.

Dave Meltzer’s note in the Observer says that a message was given to all involved with television production to not mention Reigns for the foreseeable future. There was no reason given for the order, but that’s allegedly where things stand as of now.

Reigns’ status with WWE remains up in the air as long as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. A survivor of leukemia, it wouldn’t be wise for Reigns to put his immune system into an environment where he could be infected. With WWE continuing to run events in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center, despite WWE doing the best they can to monitor the situation and health of their performers, Reigns will remain at home for now. The disease can spread from people who are not showing symptoms, so Reigns or anyone else that is more at risk is best advised to stay away from the tapings. WWE has reportedly left it up to Reigns for when he wants to return.

Reigns has had some social media interactions with Strowman during his absence. Strowman posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding all of the championships that he has held since joining WWE with the caption “#Inevitable.” Reigns commented on the post, writing “#humbleyourself.” Strowman wrote back “beyond humbled couldn’t resist the thanos post though.”