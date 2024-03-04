Latest on Kenny Omega's Diverticulitis Recovery, Doubt Cast on AEW Return Timetable

Kenny Omega is out of action indefinitely. This past December, Omega announced that he was battling diverticulitis and would need to take time away from wrestling in order to recover. Diverticulitis is a severe disease that affects the large intestine and causes abdominal pain. If not treated properly and promptly, it can be fatal. WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon have both suffered from diverticulitis in their lives, with Lesnar's case specifically coming during the height of his UFC career. Lesnar required surgery for his case of diverticulitis, going under the knife in November 2009 ahead of an octagon return eight months later in July 2010.

This past January, reports emerged that Omega's surgery timetable would be a wait-and-see for the next seven weeks.

Doubt Cast on Kenny Omega's AEW Return

(Photo: AEW)

Don't expect to see the Best Bout Machine back in an AEW ring anytime soon.

Speaking on the AEW Revolution post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan cast doubt on Kenny Omega's recovery timetable.

"I don't think it would be fair to create the expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then," Khan said when asked if Omega would be back in time for AEW's Canadian tour in mid-March. "I'm very optimistic Kenny will be coming back, but I don't know the exact date. I think that's an aggressive timetable. Kenny is one of AEW's great stars and we can't wait to have him back as soon as possible. I don't think it would be fair to create the expectation he would be cleared by then though."

Omega is currently being treated with antibiotics. A decision on whether or not he will need surgery will be made in the coming weeks.

AEW Revolution Results

(Photo: AEW)

AEW Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) def. The Young Bucks

Sting and Darby Allin (c) def. The Young Bucks AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page

Samoa Joe (c) def. Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) def. Deonna Purrazzo Will Ospreay def. Konosuke Takeshita



Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) def. FTR

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) def. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage (c) def. Daniel Garcia AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (c)

Roderick Strong def. Orange Cassidy (c) AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson



Eddie Kingston (c) def. Bryan Danielson All-Star Scramble: Wardlow def. Lance Archer, Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Brian Cage, Hook, Dante Martin, Magnus

