Chris Jericho Addresses Golden Jets' AEW Future After Kenny Omega's Shocking Injury

Kenny Omega is out of action indefinitely. Following AEW Dynamite last week, The Best Bout Machine took to social media to reveal that he was hospitalized with diverticulitis. Omega had reportedly went into his AEW Collision match against Ethan Page on December 5th not feeling 100 percent and was said to have been in a lot of pain on the December 13th AEW Dynamite, a show that just saw him have a non-physical promo segment alongside tag partner Chris Jericho. Omega was hospitalized on Friday and has received speedy recovery wishes from the larger wrestling world in the days since.

AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho Provides Update on Kenny Omega

(Photo: AEW, @kennyomegamanx)

Chris Jericho addressed Kenny Omega's health on AEW Dynamite.

Early into the broadcast, cameras tossed to Jericho backstage where he acknowledged Omega's current battle with diverticulitis.

"Last week on the Thursday after Dynamite, Kenny Omega ended up in the hospital after suffering the effects of diverticulitis," Jericho said. "As he shared on social media, we now have the news that Kenny Omega is out of AEW indefinitely. We don't know how long that is going to be."

Jericho and Omega, collectively known as the Golden Jets, were originally scheduled to challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill for their titles at AEW Worlds End on December 30th.

"One thing that's effected is the Golden Jets' opportunity to become AEW Tag Team Champions. While we decide what we're going to do in the meantime, the most important thing is Kenny's health. We're all pulling for you, Kenny. The AEW fans as you can hear, the entire locker room, and most importantly me. Take as long as you need Kenny to get healthy, but when you're ready to get back, we're all going to be here and I'm going to be waiting for you, and the Golden Jets will resume."

There is no word on how AEW plans to alter the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Worlds End. Jericho's words seemingly tease that he could find a new partner, but its unclear as to who that could be. Prior to Omega's injury, the Golden Jets picked up a victory over the Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear. The Bucks have not been seen on AEW TV since.

AEW Worlds End goes down on Saturday, December 30th.