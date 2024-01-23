Positive Update on Kenny Omega's Health: When Can He Return to AEW?

Kenny Omega is out of action indefinitely. The Best Bout Machine was sidelined in December 2023 after a diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from diverticulitis. This condition affects the large intestine and causes abdominal pain. If not properly treated, it can become life-threatening. Both Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon have suffered from diverticulitis in their lives. Lesnar specifically went through it during his UFC career and had to undergo surgery in order to recover. He underwent that procedure in November 2009 and was back in the octagon eight months later in July 2010. AEW has not put a timetable on Omega's recovery, publicly stating that it wants Omega to take all the time that he needs to heal up.

Latest on Kenny Omega's Diverticulitis Recovery

Things are looking up for The Cleaner.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez shared that Kenny Omega is currently taking antibiotics for his diverticulitis and they "are working." There is a possibility that if the antibiotics continue to work strongly that Omega will not need to undergo surgery. Alvarez added that Omega is "doing a lot better" and is "hopefully going to make a full recovery."

Kenny Omega's AEW Future

(Photo: AEW)

It's worth noting that earlier this week, reports indicated that Omega is on a wait-and-see approach regarding how he will approach this recovery. It was specifically said that a decision on whether or not Omega will require surgery will not be made for at least seven weeks, as Omega needs to sit out during that duration to get his body to a place where doctors can decide if surgery is necessary.

With that in mind, Omega would be on the shelf until at least April. Considering the severity of diverticulitis, AEW will likely remain cautious with Omega's future. The biggest event of the year is AEW ALL IN: London in August. In an effort to ensure all of its biggest stars are healthy enough to compete on that Wembley Stadium show, AEW may look at that event as a goal for Omega's return.

If he follows the same trajectory as Brock Lesnar's aforementioned diverticulitis recovery, Omega would be good to go by this July. That said, Lesnar's recovery began with surgery. If Omega does undergo surgery when he is able to at the end of March and follows Lesnar's path, he would not be healed up until November. He is on AEW contract until Summer 2027.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Kenny Omega's AEW status.