Report: Health Update on AEW's Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis

On AEW Dynamite this week fans began to notice strange behavior from former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega during the Golden Jets segment with Big Bill and Ricky Starks, the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Following that appearance, Omega revealed on his social media channels that he'd been hospitalized.

A report was later released that stated Omega was battling a case of diverticulitis. There was no word on how serious his condition was besides Omega stating that he'd be out "indefinitely." Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has since reported that it was a "really bad situation."

"I did not hear if he had surgery yet on it. But he was rushed to the hospital on Friday. He had been in a lot of pain, and he thought what happened was, as you probably all remember, that he had the hernia [in 2022] that was really, really bad, which caused him that long period off," Meltzer said. "And he had been hurting really, really bad. And he had presumed it was a hernia. He had had bloating, which he presumed was [another hernia], and he thought he may have messed up his diet somehow and was eating something wrong. He kept training on it, working on it. Did the match with Ethan Page [on last week's Collision]. He was hurting really bad on Wednesday when he did the promo with Jericho [on Dynamite]. By that point, it was really bad. So he went to the hospital and found out he had diverticulitis. It was in a really bad situation. I mean, in the sense of, if he had not gone in another day or so, it could have been horrendous."

Meltzer says the situation was fairly serious once he got to the hospital and that he's had trouble sleeping, adding, "He's, I guess he's fine. I heard from him, and just kind of said that, like, he was in pain, had had trouble sleeping, but he just thought it was the hernia acting up again. And once he found out it was and he said, [it] could have been really, really bad complications. I don't know how long he's going to be out, and I don't think anyone does. It was a very, very serious situation by the time he got to the hospital." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

The Golden Jets received an AEW tag team title shot after defeating the Young Bucks, who were the #1 contenders, at Full Gear. They were set to face off at the Worlds End pay-per-view at the end of December, but that's unlikely to be the case now as he recovers from the injury. Fightful Select is reporting there were tentative plans to have Omega wrestle on AEW Dynamite but those plans were scrapped.