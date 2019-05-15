AEW Announces Television Deal With WarnerMedia, Will Air Weekly Show on TNT

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and WarnerMedia, the parent company of Turner, put out a press release early Wednesday morning confirming that the two have agreed on a deal that will put AEW on television every week starting this fall.

“WarnerMedia and AEW together will build this powerhouse sporting league from the ground up and will begin airing weekly matches later this year,” the release read. “With this league, AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches that will make wrestling more accessible to a broad audience. WarnerMedia will utilize its position as a next-generation global media company to build this league into a global pro-wrestling franchise.”

The announcement did not specify what day or time the show will air on beyond stating that it will air in “prime time.” It also did not give a premiere date, but did confirm that the show would be live.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with DOUBLE OR NOTHING and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”

The show, which has yet to be given a title, was described as, “Focused on producing fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans less scripted, soapy drama, and more athleticism and real sports analytics, bringing a legitimacy to wrestling that it has not previously had. Wrestlers will also be given more freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities.”

Along with that, there was also mentions of a greater emphasis on statistics, something both Khan and Cody Rhodes have mentioned in numerous interviews.

