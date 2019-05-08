AEW Books Legless Wrestler Dustin Thomas for Double or Nothing

Independent wrestler and bilateral amputee Dustin Thomas recently went viral during WrestleMania 35 weekend last month for his performance at the Joey Janela Spring Break 3 event. His moveset, which included a springboard 450, was so impressive that it caught the attention of The Young Bucks on Twitter, hinting that they might book him for All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming Double or Nothing event.

Cody Rhodes, who is also an executive vice president for AEW alongside the Bucks and Kenny Omega, appeared at Southern Honor Wrestling over the weekend and announced that Thomas would be competing in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden arena. Thomas spoke with AEW during an interview on this week’s The Road to Double or Nothing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I started pro wrestling about a year ago and it’s kinda blown up,” Thomas said. “I was essentially born this way, so it’s all I’ve ever known. But I was an athlete growing up. I did amateur wrestling since I was three, all the way until I was done with schooling.

“It’s an amazing feeling for your hard work to pay off,” he added. “Especially for a guy like me who didn’t truly expect to be anything too much but wanted to do this and, of course, wanted to make it. It was a really surreal and amazing moment.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. this week, Thomas explained that due to being born with spinal issues, he had to have both legs amputated when he was only three years old. He also explained why he adopted the 619 as his finisher.

“I thought [the 619] was something that would be really cool because I don’t see a lot of people doing it besides Rey Mysterio,” he said. “This was while he was doing indie shows so I wasn’t seeing it as much. So I thought that would be a cool thing to bring back and I can do so many springboard moves so that was the perfect thing to set it up.”

As of Wednesday 12 of the 21 competitors in the Casino Battle Royale have been announced.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!