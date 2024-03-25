Will AEW Collision Air Head-to-Head Against WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1?

All Elite Wrestling expanded its weekly programming once again this past summer. June 2023 saw the launch of AEW Collision, a new two-hour primetime wrestling broadcast that would air live on Saturday nights on TNT. Slotting AEW Collision on Saturdays was done in an effort to avoid it running opposite any other weekly wrestling broadcasts, as WWE holds primetime spots on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, TNA occupies Thursdays, and AEW already has a Wednesday show in AEW Dynamite. While the majority of AEW Collision episodes do not run into wrestling-based competition, WWE's recent emphasis on Saturday premium live events has led to AEW going head-to-head with some of the sports-entertainment giant's biggest shows every couple of months.

AEW Collision Pivots Away From WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 will run unopposed.

The Saturday, April 6th edition of AEW Collision is set to air at 11:30 PM ET, roughly 30 minutes after WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 is expected to conclude.

While this pivot does line up with WWE's WrestleMania schedule, it appears to be the result of a double-booking on AEW Collision's network that night. TNT is scheduled to have live coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness tournament on April 6th, specifically in the form of the two Final Four games. There is also a planned post-game show after the two March Madness contests conclude, currently anticipated for 11 PM ET. AEW Collision is slated to air after the post-game show.

That April 6th AEW Collision will also be a taped episode, filming immediately following a live edition of AEW Dynamite on April 3rd. No matches have been announced at this time. Stars Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart are featured on the taping's poster.

