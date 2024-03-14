WWE Star Pitches Scrapped AEW Match For WrestleMania 40

The classic professional wrestling hoss fight has been revitalized under a new name. Years ago, former WWE Champion Big E went viral on social media when an interview clip made the rounds of him proclaiming his love for heavyweight battles, dubbing them as "big meaty men slapping meat." This craze eventually made its way to AEW, when a bout between the 270-pound Powerhouse Hobbs and the 304-pound Miro at AEW All Out 2023 was overflown with "meat" chants. AEW President Tony Khan took note of this and eventually scheduled a "Meat Madness" match, an invitational of sorts that pit all of AEW's top heavyweights against one another.

While the match was initially pencilled in for AEW Revolution, it was ultimately scrapped due to anticipated participants not being cleared to compete. AEW does plan to do Meat Madness eventually, but there's a chance that WWE could beat them to it.

WWE Bringing "Meat Madness" to WrestleMania 40?

Bronson Reed wants meat in Philadelphia.

Taking to social media, the WWE Monday Night Raw star pitched a "Meaty Invitational" for WWE WrestleMania 40, a match that would host all of the heavyweights not currently on the show's card.

"There are some BIG brothers currently not on this year's WrestleMania. I think its time for Big E's MEATY INVITATIONAL!" Reed wrote. "If you, the WWE universe want it, let your voice be heard!!!"

Participants that fit the "Meaty Invitational" bill that do not currently have WWE WrestleMania 40 plans include Reed, Apollo Crews, Bobby Lashley, Bron Breakker, Ivar, Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Sanga, Veer, Solo Sikoa, and multiple stars on the NXT roster.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.

