AEW's Darby Allin Qualifies for Owen Hart Cup Tournament on Rampage

AEW Rampage kicked off with a big qualifying match for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament between Swerve and Darby Allin, and they would immediately lock up but quickly break it. They would test each other a bit, with Darby showing off his quickness and Swerve being impressed, and then Allin locked in a wrist hold. Swerve would show off his own speed later but after some Arm Drags Allin locked in another hold to ground Swerve. Swerve would follow Allin outside but then he hit an amazing Stunner and went to cover Swerve but he kicked out.

Swerve would come back with a vengeance and knock Allin down hard to the floor and then hit a huge kick to Allin, knocking him back down on the floor. Then he got Allin back in the ring and hit a dropkick from the top rope to Allin's back and then started working on Allin's shoulder and arm.

Swerve wasn't letting control out of his grasp, bringing Allin back down to the mat and then going up top, but he would miss, giving Allin time to soar over top of him and then launch into a Code Red, but Swerve kicked out of the pin attempt. Allin went up top and went for the Coffin Drop, but Swerve got the knees up, though he also hurt his sore knee. He hit a leaping kick to Allin's head and went for the cover, but Allin reached up and grabbed the rope to break up the count.

Swerve then picked up Allin and held him up for a minute before jumping off the ring apron and slamming Allin down to the ground. Ricky Starks went to get involved but Sting cut him off and sent him walking back to the commentary booth. Swerve went back in but Allin countered and was able to take hold of Swerve's legs long enough to get the pin and the win. Starks was incredibly happy about it all. Darby now joins Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, and Dax Harwood in the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.