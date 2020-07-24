Cody's Next TNT Title Challenger Confirmed for AEW Dynamite

Another match has been confirmed for next Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, a show that is already shaping up to be something special. Following his victory over Eddie Kingston on last Wednesday's show (a fantastic match that you should seek out if you missed it), Cody had announced that his TNT Title Open Challenge would continue next week. The name of his opponent was kept secret, until now. We now know that Cody will defend the TNT Title against Warhorse on the show Wednesday evening.

Last week's match against a mystery opponent (who ended up being Kingston) was billed as a match with one of the top independent names in the world. The build for next week had been similar, with the claim made that Cody would again be working against one of the independent stars around.

Warhorse (Jake Parnell) is an independent star who will be making his debut for AEW in the match. He has been wrestling for several years now, notably with ZERO1 where he has held multiple championships.

You asked for it. You got it.

Next week on Dynamite - @CodyRhodes defends his TNT Championship against the challenger @JPWARHORSE. Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/QOds91Suaf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 24, 2020

CODY SAID I CAN KICK HIS ASS AND TAKE HIS BELT IN 5 MINUTES https://t.co/19rSDkqoHI — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) July 24, 2020

Bouts confirmed for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite now include:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (Tornado Tag Match)

AEW Women's World Champion HikaruShida vs. Diamante (non-title)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

"Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, The Best Friends

AEW TNT Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Warhorse

