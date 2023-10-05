AEW Fans "Hurt" and Frustrated After TBS Suddenly Becomes Unavailable on Xfinity App
AEW Dynamite is suddenly no longer available to watch live on the Xfinity Stream app.
All Elite Wrestling is celebrating the fourth anniversary of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, but the new episode of the promotion's flagship series has arrived with a major issue for some fans. For those who use Xfinity for TV, it appears Dynamite is no longer available on the service's Xfinity Stream app and website. When choosing TBS on Xfinity Stream during Dynamite, users are met with a message that simply reads "This Program Is Not Available On This Device."
Dynamite is apparently blocked on Xfinity Stream now, but this is a very new development. As many AEW fans have pointed out, Dynamite has been available through Xfinity Stream for years with no issues. Things were working just last week during Dynamite's previous episode.
Needless to say, fans with Xfinity subscriptions are beyond frustrated. Many have taken to social media to share their anger over the issue, with some even tagging Xfinity Support, TBS, and AEW CEO Tony Khan to try and get some answers.
You can check out some of the reactions from fans below!
Hurt
prevnext
I’m hurt man, I just wanted to watch some #AEWDynamite tonight I was looking forward to it but apparently it’s not available on the Xfinity stream app Anymore, I love #Aew but I guess this is the end of that @Aew @Xfinity pic.twitter.com/u4osdGkrkI— Champ (@RatedRTwitaStar) October 5, 2023
Can't Watch
prevnext
i cant watch it because it seems like xfinity stream no longer supports tbs?— CrazzyboiiAb – he/him (taylor's version) (@CrazzyboiiAb) October 5, 2023
Excuse Me
prevnext
Ummm, Excuse me. What does this mean? I was just watching the Bug Bang Theory right before this. @TBSNetwork @AEW @Xfinity I’m getting this message on both my iPad and TV pic.twitter.com/F4sK5ioCtA— This is a load of barnacles . . . || DTown (@DTown_172010) October 5, 2023
Not Streaming
prevnext
Dynamite not streaming on xfinity live 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️— Brian Dillette (@BDillette208) October 5, 2023
What Gives?
prevnext
Hey @TBSNetwork I have watched #AEWDynamite every week on my mobile device via my xfinity app now we get this B.S ? What gives? pic.twitter.com/Ny5tRrn9mn— Trucker Joe (@JoePillarToPost) October 5, 2023
Huge Bummer
prevnext
happened for me on saturday & again tonight. huge bummer for sure— Take Today (@taketoday) October 5, 2023
All of a Sudden
prevnext
Wtf @Xfinity and @AEW why all of a sudden Aew can’t be streamed through the xfinity app 😑— JustG (@MattandG) October 5, 2023
Losing Viewers
prevnext
I’m sure @AEW is gonna lose a good amount of viewers more than they usually lose …. Thanks @Xfinity 🖕🏼— Dom (@Domv43) October 5, 2023
What a Joke
prevnext
I dunno who to blame @TonyKhan or @TBSNetwork, but the fact I cant watch @AEW through my @Xfinity streaming app is insane and something that the FCC and/or the FTC should look into.
How many subscriptions do you require me to have to watch #AEW now? 3?
What a joke of a company.— Natepalm Death (@NateBenderama) October 5, 2023
Huh
prev
So I can't longer watch #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork through the Xfinity Stream app on desktop nor my phone because it's "not available on this device."
Huh...— Twinny 🍔🥓🍊 (@TyTwinny) October 5, 2023