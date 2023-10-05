AEW Fans "Hurt" and Frustrated After TBS Suddenly Becomes Unavailable on Xfinity App

All Elite Wrestling is celebrating the fourth anniversary of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, but the new episode of the promotion's flagship series has arrived with a major issue for some fans. For those who use Xfinity for TV, it appears Dynamite is no longer available on the service's Xfinity Stream app and website. When choosing TBS on Xfinity Stream during Dynamite, users are met with a message that simply reads "This Program Is Not Available On This Device."

Dynamite is apparently blocked on Xfinity Stream now, but this is a very new development. As many AEW fans have pointed out, Dynamite has been available through Xfinity Stream for years with no issues. Things were working just last week during Dynamite's previous episode.

Needless to say, fans with Xfinity subscriptions are beyond frustrated. Many have taken to social media to share their anger over the issue, with some even tagging Xfinity Support, TBS, and AEW CEO Tony Khan to try and get some answers.

You can check out some of the reactions from fans below!