AEW: Latest Update on The Elite Returning to TV

The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW programming ever since the infamous "Brawl Out" locker room brawl after September's All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. The trio were stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and all mention of them on AEW TV and advertising was scrubbed as an investigation into the incident involving CM Punk, but now it appears their comeback could be soon.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported on Wednesday that there's talk of bringing the trio back to work "at the very least in a backstage capacity," while one source claimed the return could be happen "imminently." Sapp wrote, "Fightful Select has learned that over the last couple of weeks, the most movement out of the situation has happened since the incident took place. We were told that a meeting was scheduled for last week, but we're in the dark on the context of those."

Do you think Omega and the Bucks could be back as early as tonight's Dynamite? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for live coverage of tonight's episode on TBS!

This story is developing...