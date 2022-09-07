Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, and More Reportedly Suspended, CM Punk Potentially Leaving AEW

History has its eyes on All Elite Wrestling. Following what is typically their biggest pay-per-view of the year, AEW President Tony Khan held the regular post-show press conference. The AEW All Out presser kicked off with new AEW World Champion CM Punk taking matters into his own hands, as before any reporter could ask a question, Punk addressed his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana. Punk blasted Cabana for minutes, while also digging into "Hangman" Adam Page and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Even after this rant initially concluded, Punk brought it back up multiple more times throughout the presser.

This led to what is quickly becoming one of the most infamous developing stories in recent professional wrestling memory. Omega and the Bucks reportedly confronted Punk about his comments after the presser, banging on his door. When he didn't answer, the Bucks reportedly "kicked the door down." This eventually led to a physical altercation with all four men as well as Punk's trainer Ace Steel. Specifics on the fight are hazy, but three particular details have shown face in all reports: Punk threw punches, a chair hit Nick Jackson in the eye, and Steel bit Omega.

Sports Illustrated now reports that everyone involved in the fight have been suspended. This includes Omega and the Bucks, as well as personnel that reportedly attempted to separate the brawling parties, such as Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler. Punk and Steel will also receive suspensions if they are still with the company. Sources say Punk and Steel's AEW futures will be decided by the end of Wednesday. Punk had a meeting with Khan on Tuesday, where SI reports they "had an opportunity to discuss how that exit could be handled."

Another SI source added that an external third-party investigation will go down to figure out exactly what transpired. It is already known that Hangman had left the building by the time of the altercation.

Today's professional wrestling culture often brings up the work vs. shoot nature of many real-life situations, and while there is every possibility that the events of this backstage fight could weave their way into AEW narratives, sources close to AEW indicated that "a storyline is not going to come out of this situation."

