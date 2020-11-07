AEW Full Gear Betting Odds For Tonight

All Elite Wrestling presents their seventh PPV event ever tonight when Full Gear airs live from Jacksonville. Last year's inaugural Full Gear event was held in Baltimore, Maryland, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AEW has been holding all of their PPV events in Jacksonville at Daily's Place since last spring. The event tonight is headlined by an "I Quit Match" between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

The betting odds for tonight's show were passed on to us, courtesy of BetOnline.ag. Could there be some clues as to who we will see win tonight? Take a look below.

Jon Moxley (c) vs Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley -700 (1/7)

Eddie Kingston +400 (4/1)

FTR (c) vs The Young Bucks

FTR -120 (5/6)

The Young Bucks -120 (5/6)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Darby Allin

Cody Rhodes -160 (5/8)

Darby Allin +120 (6/5)

Hikaru Shida (c) vs Nyla Rose

Hikaru Shida -200 (1/2)

Nyla Rose +150 (3/2)

Adam Page vs Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega -500 (1/5)

Adam Page +300 (3/1)

Chris Jericho vs MJF

MJF -300 (1/3)

Chris Jericho +200 (2/1)

Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Matt Hardy -160 (5/8)

Sammy Guevara +120 6/5)

Orange Cassidy vs John Silver

Orange Cassidy -950 (2/19)

John Silver +500 (5/1)

Looking at the odds, most of them are in line with what we would expect heading in. I can't really say there are any surprises. Orange Cassidy is the biggest favorite on the card, followed by Jon Moxley and then Kenny Omega. The tag team title match between the Young Bucks and FTR is a true toss-up.

